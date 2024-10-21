Sjava warns that too much social media criticism could damage musicians' creativity

Musicians today face a new challenge beyond just creating art – dealing with the constant flood of public opinion, especially on social media. Award-winning musician Sjava recently sparked a heated conversation on X stating that artists having too much access to fan comments could "ruin a lot of artistry," particularly in the music industry.

His tweet received reactions from fans and fellow musicians diving into the debate over how much is too much when it comes to online criticism. He wrote: “Artists having too much access to reading comments about what the fans say about them or rather what they think about their art on social media will Ruin a lot of artistry especially MUSICIANS.” Artists having too much access to reading comments about what the fans say about them or rather what they think about their art on social media will Ruin a lot of artistry especially MUSICIANS.

— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) October 16, 2024 One X user hit back with a probing question: “Do you not believe that once musicians share their music with the public, the public then has a right to comment positively or negatively?” In response, Sjava acknowledged that fan feedback is unavoidable. He didn’t deny that criticism existed before social media, but he emphasized how platforms like X and Instagram have changed the game, saying: “Before social media, they did comment on it, but it was amongst themselves. Artists were not exposed to their comments like it is today.”

The instant and often unfiltered feedback on social media has become a blessing and a curse for musicians, actors, and other creatives. While some thrive on the engagement, others find it overwhelming, questioning whether too much access to opinions might distort their artistic vision. Actress and singer Simphiwe Dana. Picture: X Actress and singer Simphiwe Dana has shared similar views, saying: “As artists, we are constantly judged by the masses. It can be overwhelming to open your phone and see a sea of comments picking apart your work and your personal life.”

In an interview with “City Press”, she explained how this pressure has driven her to take social media breaks, especially during emotionally intense periods in her career. Similarly, rapper Nasty C, who is no stranger to the spotlight, has opened up about how negative comments on social media sometimes mess with his mindset. “You can have a thousand positive comments, but that one negative one can stick with you. It’s like you have to build an emotional wall,” he told “Drum Magazine”.