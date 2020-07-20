SK Khoza apologises for 'inappropriate' videos

Actor SK Khoza has apologised for videos and pictures that have caused a stir on social media all weekend. In the videos, "The Queen" star is seen dancing at an alleged sex party that broke lockdown rules. While the actor dances and walks around the room, naked women walk around and dance with him while holding drinks in their hands. The videos saw #Shaka trend all weekend (the name of the popular character SK plays on "The Queen") with many social media users shocked by the contents of the video. Taking to Twitter on Monday, SK said that he was sorry for embarrassing his family and friends.

"Inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologize to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself. I have put @Shona_Ferguson (FergusonFilms), my family, and @Mzansimagic in a position I totally regret", he tweeted.

He went on to say: "My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry."

