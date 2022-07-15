SK Khoza on leaked sex tape: ‘I don't owe anyone an explanation’

No stranger to controversy, actor Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza told Felix Hlophe and Njabs Zwane during a recent interview on Gagasi FM that people must learn to mind their own business. The KwaZulu-Natal-born star nearly broke the internet when a leaked sex video of Khoza and an unknown woman surfaced on social media recently.

In the video, the actor is seen performing a sexual act on the unknown companion. He then looks directly into the camera, making it look as if he was aware that he was being recorded. Not long after the sex video emerged, Khoza took to Twitter to share with his fans that he’s joined OnlyFans - a subscription-based platform where users can sell and/or purchase adult content. When asked about the sex video, Khoza said: “I don't owe anyone an answer or explanation. I came here to remind you that I'm still breathing. My heart is still beating, I got blood running in my veins, my walking, all my limbs are fine, why can't we just appreciate that?

“Yes, you've seen the video, I can't deny it. It's up to you to decide whether I'm good at it or not. “And we need to learn to respect people's private lives,” he added. He further explained that he has no clue who leaked the video.

Khoza also touched on the series of controversial videos that were shared on social media earlier in the year. In one of the videos, the “Kings of Joburg” actor was seen walking barefoot and hurling insults at an unknown man at a private lodge in Mpumalanga. In response to those videos that raised concerns about his mental health, Khoza stated that it was those events that led to the spiritual journey that he is currently embarking on.

“Do you know what it's like to look at yourself in the videos and not recognise the person, yourself? “I have no recollection whatsoever of what transpired on that day and it breaks my heart. ‘Do you know why I was walking barefoot? It was my ancestors. I could have gone to the store and bought flip-flops but something didn't allow me. And I need you all to understand when I say I myself don't remember that day,” he said.

Watch the full interview below. The star went on to apologise for his behaviour. “To the management of that resort, to the guy at Spar, to the people at the garage, any person that I swore at or was rude to, I’m sorry,” he said.