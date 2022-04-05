SK Khoza seemingly responds to his viral video

Local actor Sthembiso "SK" Khoza is currently trending on social media as a video of him losing his cool has gone viral on social media platforms. In the 30 second video, the former “The Queen” actor is seen barefooted, and he is heard hurling insults at a white man.

Story continues below Advertisment

Khoza can be heard asking if the white man knows who he is. He sounds very agitated as the white man and another black man try to calm him down. The clip is said to have been shot at Zebula lodge in Mpumalanga. I've never seen SK Khoza trending for good reasons, it's always things that might have a negative impact on his career 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/1Rzz5gm24U — Simtho Biyela 💧 (@SimthoBiyela) April 4, 2022 Khoza shared on his Instagram stories what seemingly is a response to him trending.

“Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great in another lifetime, and this one is just not for us,” he wrote. The clip has opened a huge conversation on social media regarding the well being of the actor, with many saying that he needs help during this time instead of being criticised. SK Khoza screenshot IG stories “So sad to see what's happening to SK Khoza, such a talented and happy soul. Sending love and prayers to him. I hope he finds help soon,” tweeted @NkanyeziKubheka.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It's not fair to blame anyone for what's happening to SK Khoza. Every action has consequences. “He made bad choices and he's living by them. The only thing we can do is support, pray and hope he gets help. “Abandoning your kids, drugs, abuse and disrespecting people is never good,” tweeted @MaabuleM.

Story continues below Advertisment

While Khoza is well-known for his acting skills, he has also become known for making headlines for the wrong reasons. Last year, the actor's contract on “The Queen” was terminated with immediate effect. His axing came shortly after a report that he had allegedly assaulted his ex-fiancée Ayanda “Mandy” Hlongwane.