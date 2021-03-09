SK Khoza shows off his bum and Mzansi goes crazy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

While the entire world waited with bated breath this weekend for the airing of Oprah Winfrey’s tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, another celebrity also took people’s breaths away. As if being shook by the details revealed by Harry and Meghan weren’t enough, actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza left his fans shook when he posted a picture of his buttocks. Taking to Instagram, SK posted the picture of himself while in the Eastern Cape and captioned it “#Views”. With his derrière in perfect view, many of his followers complimented his buttocks while others asked why he had posted the picture. SK Khoza. Picture: Instagram Zambian radio personality Clementina Mulenga, known as Cleo or Cleo Ice Queen, was one of those who asked.

Responding to her, SK said: “Women do it all the time though”.

Actor Phila Madlingozi suggested SK start an OnlyFans account.

The picture was shared on Twitter.

See reactions below:

Did y'all see SK Khoza's ass on IG? 😭😍 nka screamer gore 🥺 — yammy. (@NtshangaYamkela) March 8, 2021

Sk Khoza challenge 🍑 ndiyayithanda shame kula Instagram 😋 pic.twitter.com/mJjcbTw7L8 — Lunathi Kilani 🇿🇦🌈 (@lunietoolz) March 7, 2021

Sk Khoza keeps on embarrassing Zulu niggas every chance he gets... — 🙏SICELO MAPHUMULO 🙏. (@Sicelo_11) March 8, 2021

In December last year, he announced that he was off the market after he asked his girlfriend Mandy Hlongwane to marry him, and she said "yes".

SK posted a 37-minute video on his IGTV in which he thanked fans for voting him one of the best male actor nominees in the KZN Entertainment Awards set to take place this week.

Sometime later, he was joined by Hlongwane who was preoccupied with her cellphone and that's when SK asked his fans to help him ask her the big question.

He got down on one knee while Hlongwane tried to read and understand why everyone was writing “Will you marry me?” on Instagram live.

After said yes, SK said had been wanting to propose for a long time.

“I've never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say that I'm in love!” SK said.