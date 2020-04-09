'Skeem Saam' actor Charles Maja dies

Actor Charles Maja's fans mourn his death on social media after the news broke on Thursday. The actor who played the character of an alcoholic father "Big Boy" on SABC drama soapie "Skeem Saam" death came just a few days after the industry also lost another industry legend, former Jam Alley presenter Vinolia ‘V-Mash’ Mashego. The "Skeem Saam" Twitter account confirmed the news but did not state his cause of dead. "You may be gone for now but you live forever in our memories and in our hearts. Thank you so much for who you were, we love you and we wish you a peaceful sleep. RIP Charles BIG BOY Maja. Our family will never be the same again!" the post read.

Maja's fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor while some expressed their shock at the heart-breaking news.

@Lindor_Skwede1 said: "#RIPCharlesMaja Skeem Saam won't be the same again without Turfloop Mechanic -Big boy".

@StyleSALebogang said: "As nation we are deeply saddened by the loss of such great talent that was Charles Maja. A legend has fallen. #SkeemSaam please do us a favor and have us say our final goodbyes on the show. Please don't replace Big Boy, send him off #RIPCharlesMaja".

@Mama_Fatso said: "My heart and mind is refusing to accept this.This man has given alot of South Africans hope and faith, taught them that it is never too late to change and be a loving father, through the character he played at Big boy 'papago leshole' of #SkeemSaam #RIPCharlesMaja #RIPLegend".