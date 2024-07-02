‘Skeem Saam’ actress Innocent Sadiki thanks actor Tumisho Masha for assisting her family after their home burns

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Innocent Sadiki and her family have kicked off the month of July on a rather rocky foot after their home was gutted by a fire. The actress thanked fellow actor Tumisho Masha for assisting her and her family during their difficult time and getting necessities for her children such as pyjamas.

Sadiki detailed how Masha’s getting her kids pyjamas allowed them to go to bed like everything was normal, even though it was not. “Thank you @TumishoMasha😭. My kids went to bed with pyjamas tonight 😭😭😭. You rushed to the shops to get necessities for my kids and hubby. They went to bed like everything is normal even when the situation is so terrible. I appreciate you my brother,” she tweeted. Thank you @TumishoMasha 😭. My kids went to bed with pyjamas tonight 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭. You rushed to the shops to get necessities for my kids and hubby. They went to bed like everything is normal even when the situation is so terrible. I appreciate you my brother.

— Innocent Sadiki (@innosadiki) July 1, 2024 Sadiki on Monday afternoon posted on her social media platforms how her home burnt down with nothing being left. In one video clip she is seen being comforted by her husband as she breaks down into tears. Fire emergency services are also seen in some of the clips as they attempt to extinguish the fire that destroyed her home. “From what we called our Home, we now have NOTHING! Our House burnt down today. Lord, you are still our God.

From what we called our Home, we now have NOTHING! Our House burnt down today. Lord you are still our God.



We are shuttered 😢![CDATA[]]>😭

We thank God none of us are injured 🙏![CDATA[]]>🏾



Pray for us PLEASE‼️ pic.twitter.com/NJzqimkODO — Innocent Sadiki (@innosadiki) July 1, 2024 The actress has not shared what sparked the fire, but told her followers that no one was harmed. Sadiki’s family has received an outpouring of support from the public following the horrible ordeal, but some social media users have criticised her for sharing the moment on social media, this is despite her being a YouTuber who regularly posts content about her life.