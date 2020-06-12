'Skeem Saam' halts production amidst Covid-19 scare

Popular SABC1 drama "Skeem Saam" has stopped filming. This comes after a crew member came into direct connection with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement released by production company Peu Communication Solutions, all filming has ceased until further notice. "It is with dismay that we confirm that a colleague has come into direct contact with a relative that has tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, for the safety and health of everyone, we have taken the decision to pause shooting until further notice. The crew member and everyone that they have been directly in contact with have all been tested and are awaiting results,” a part of the statement reads. The statement also said that the rest if the cast and crew have been asked to urgently self-quarantine while the necessary health procedures and testing are being arranged in accordance with government legislation.

"Whilst our doors stay closed, our studio and offices will be disinfected and sanitised. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought feelings of doubt and fear to our doorsteps but we can still fight it".

The show will still continue every week night at 6.30pm 🙏#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/PdKXIDCyRr — OFFICIAL Skeem Saam 8 (@SkeemSaam3) June 12, 2020

It was revealed this week that "Skeem Saam" overtook "Generations: The Legacy" after it dethroned the show with 9.5 million viewers in April and is now the second most watched TV show on South African TV.

Last week M-Net announced in a statement that a crew member of "The River" had tested positive for the virus which led to the stopping of production.

The production house behind the SA Film and Television Awards (SAFTA) Award-winning show, Tshedza Pictures halted shooting and all the cast and crew were asked to self-isolate while the necessary health protocols were being implemented.