'Skeem Saam' star Amanda Manku celebrates life after recovering from Covid-19

“Skeem Saam” actress and television presenter Amanda Manku has has revealed that she recently contracted Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, this week, Manku, shared cute snaps of herself, a day after her 30th birthday, accompanied by a lengthy caption, expressing her gratitude for good health, among other things.

She wrote: “Sooooo 30 years ago, Friday 9th August. My mother was 15 years old at the time, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, Me! “My grandmother named me Dimakatšo (Surprise) because obviously, no one knew that 15-year-old Gladys was expecting.” She continued that this year, marked her first birthday without two significant people in her life, her mom and grandma.

“I didn't want to celebrate my birthday this year...There's nothing worth celebrating," she said. Manku explained that about three weeks ago she and her sibling were tested positive for Covid 19. “We all had different symptoms and some had it easier than others... Almost 30-year-old me had it hard. (I) was really struggling...

"So when I finally became covid free and could leave the house but most importantly could breath, walk around without holding onto anything and my feet weren't swelling anymore... I realized the importance of celebrating life," added the SuperSport presenter. In recent months, a growing number of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus, have shared their stories on social media in an attempt to encourage others to stay safe, and take the virus seriously. News anchor and radio presenter Cathy Mohlahlana recently shared on Twitter that she had contracted Covid-19.