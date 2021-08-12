'Skeem Saam' star Amanda Manku celebrates life after recovering from Covid-19
Share this article:
“Skeem Saam” actress and television presenter Amanda Manku has has revealed that she recently contracted Covid-19.
Taking to Instagram, this week, Manku, shared cute snaps of herself, a day after her 30th birthday, accompanied by a lengthy caption, expressing her gratitude for good health, among other things.
She wrote: “Sooooo 30 years ago, Friday 9th August. My mother was 15 years old at the time, gave birth to a bouncing baby girl, Me!
“My grandmother named me Dimakatšo (Surprise) because obviously, no one knew that 15-year-old Gladys was expecting.”
She continued that this year, marked her first birthday without two significant people in her life, her mom and grandma.
“I didn't want to celebrate my birthday this year...There's nothing worth celebrating," she said.
Manku explained that about three weeks ago she and her sibling were tested positive for Covid 19.
“We all had different symptoms and some had it easier than others... Almost 30-year-old me had it hard. (I) was really struggling...
“So when I finally became covid free and could leave the house but most importantly could breath, walk around without holding onto anything and my feet weren't swelling anymore... I realized the importance of celebrating life,” added the SuperSport presenter.
In recent months, a growing number of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus, have shared their stories on social media in an attempt to encourage others to stay safe, and take the virus seriously.
News anchor and radio presenter Cathy Mohlahlana recently shared on Twitter that she had contracted Covid-19.
“Like so many others in the country, I've tested positive for Covid19. Thankfully only mild symptoms (congestion and headache).
“I'm doing really well. Please take care of yourselves,” revealed Mohlahlana.
Like so many others in the country, I've tested positive for Covid19. Thankfully only mild symptoms (congestion and headache). I'm doing really well (as pictured below 😀🙈). Please take care of yourselves. I will be doing a lot of 📚📺🛏🎵💛 for the next 14 days. pic.twitter.com/Rw0YgU83Kd— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) July 30, 2021
This week Mohlahlana updated her fans, announcing that she had recovered. “Guys, ke fodile (I’ve recovered) Thank you all for the prayers, well wishes and love. I'm truly blessed. Grateful to be back at work today,” she tweeted.
Guys, ke fodile 💃. Thank you all for the prayers, well wishes and love. I'm truly blessed. Grateful to be back at work today 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zCbrbyWwR0— Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) August 10, 2021
Other celebrities who have tested for Covid-19 include TV host Dr Musa Mthombeni and his fiancée, former beauty queen and radio presenter Liesl Laurie.
Legendary radio host Mark Pilgrim and media personality, activist Dr Criselda Kananda and veteran sports presenter Robert Marawa have also shared their battle with Covid-19.