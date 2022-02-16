Skhumba Hlophe and Nambitha Ben-Mazwi pay tribute to Kuli Roberts at memorial service

Held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, friends, family, and local entertainers came together to celebrate the life of Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts. Former “Trending SA” host Shaka Sisulu and “Only Jokes Allowed” star Nina Hastie acted as programme directors for the memorial service.

The two comedians kept the day light and humorous since it is how they thought Kuli would have wanted the day to go. School friends and former colleagues of the fallen star shared various stories of Kuli that brought both laughter and sadness. Comedian Skhumba Hlophe shared how he met Kuli in 2014, and from the moment their paths crossed, she was “crazy“ and how she always wanted to be barefoot because she ”just want(ed) to be free“.

He went on to mention that one thing that learned from her was that “every day she's writing a page in her own book. And that page is full of love, laughter and craziness.“ Skhumba turned it around asked the attendees what they were writing in their books, asking whose lives they were changing and whether they were living a lie like many people or living in their truth like Kuli. And he thanked Kuli’s family for giving her to all the people she worked with over her many years in the industry.

“Happiness Ever After” star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared a tribute to Kuli and shared how they met on the set of “Trending SA” and how Kuli said that Nambitha looked like her sister and referred to her as such from that day onwards. Nambitha went on to share that Kuli was like a big sister to her in the entertainment industry. Sharing part of her tribute, Nambitha thanked Kuli and said: “Thank you for being my compass when I didn’t even release I needed one.

“Thank you for always looking out for me, for your honesty, for your presence, and for always showing up, no matter what. Enkosi Kuli for always being you.” Nambitha also shared the impact Kuli had on her life, with moments of happiness and joy that she will always treasure. Hlubi Mboya, along with Kuli’s children, shared a short eulogy and message to the attendees regarding her sister after a performance by Ringo Madlingozi.