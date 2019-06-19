Skhumba Hlophe. Photo: Supplied



If you were to pick the funny man that entertains you most, would it be Skhumba Hlophe or Trevor Noah?

This is something that has kept tweeps busy for most of Wednesday afternoon with responses varying from "why does this comparison even exist" to "Definitely Trevor. Or Skhumba".





Just to weigh in a bit on this conversation: Both Skhumba and Trevor are successful in their respective careers, with both having sold out shows, a major presence on broadcast media and a strong fan base.





While they are apples and pears to compare the two, tweeps have led themselves down a slippery slope of comparing the two acts. And, the cherry on top is that we're all just a little uncertain where the story began.





See what they had to say:

You guys just like comparing things that can co-exist. I eat nandos and chicken licken, I laugh at both skhumba and trevor jokes, I jam to aka, cassper and prince kaybee tracks and I shop at Woolworths and shoprite.

Bottom and klaar pic.twitter.com/AbyLE1uyYW — Mosh 😎 (@Moshebi_Thulo) June 19, 2019

Skhumba is not even close to being funny and most people tolerate him because when saying a joke he laughs while telling it pic.twitter.com/AkPKE1eOO1 — BEAST 🏋🏻🥊🇿🇦 (@pascal_rhq) June 19, 2019

Trevor is you research kind of guy funny

Skhumba is the kind of guy that portrays the township funny

Mashabela will swear and offend people funny

Peter Mashata musical conversation funny

All I'm trying to say is everyone is funny in their own way. — steve manamela (@Vanto_stevie) June 19, 2019

The fact that Skhumba is being compared to Trevor says a lot about him and the brand he has made for himself pic.twitter.com/cO348QaPXV — Father to be😇 (@RebeleCharles) June 19, 2019

Skhumba and Trevor Noah are both funny. If you are familiar with the life ekasi , our daily struggles then you will easily understand skhumba and realize how funny he is. If you are familiar with global issues especially American politics that’s when you see how funny Trevor is — Washington Lunga Zulu (@washingtonzulu) June 19, 2019

Thina who find both Skhumba & Trevor funny will just be reading the comments. Either way, our favorite comedians are the talk of the town...👌🏾😅 pic.twitter.com/iaMNtGXn6z — I AM CASTER 🇿🇦 (@Molimi_Pablo) June 19, 2019

Skhumba is locally funny (ekasi nase maRankeni) then uTrevor sonke we know into yakhe i-International, lowaMjita ukhona ukuhlekisa aboRihanna nabo Naomi Campbell.😂 pic.twitter.com/GrSkmq4hgA — Part Time Gabhadiya (@tyron_madlala) June 19, 2019





Now that we have emerged with rather inconclusive results, who's your favourite?