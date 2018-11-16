Skolopad. Picture: Instagram

Skolopad is considering giving up her pursuit of fame and fortune following a series of unfortunate events. Nonhlanhla "Skolopad" Qwabe had tongues wagging in 2017 when she wore a revealing yellow address which catapulted her into fame.

However, the singer has faced challenge after challenge along with a series of events that have left her questioning whether to continue on this journey of fame and fortune.

This includes her fighting with a promotor about payment, being admitted to hospital for accidental overdose and recently being in a car accident.

Speaking to TsishaLIVE, Skolopad said she might give up her quest for fame in exchange for "peace".

"I have been taking time for myself to heal, since I am still on sick leave. It's been so peaceful without the stress that comes with Skolopad.

No calls from media or promoters and the likes. I have been thinking of just exchanging Skolopad for my peace, I didn't realise how much I missed it."