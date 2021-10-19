Skolopad speaks up about living with bipolar disorder

Local entertainer and socialite Skolopad has opened up about her struggles with mental health. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Skolopad, real name Nonhlanhla Qwabe, confirmed she’s been living with bipolar disorder for over a decade.

The singer and dancer also revealed that she is set to be admitted to a mental institution for treatment. “My name is Qwabe Nonhlanhla. I have Bipolar disorder. I've been in a denial stage for 10 years, but today again, I was re-diagnosed by my new psychologist, shared the star. She continued: “Please don't feel sorry for me but support me with your prayer as my levels are now uncontrollable.

“The skin treatment makes it worse, and I get triggered by small things. “I am a 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩😭 I'll be locked in for two to three weeks.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of Scars (@queenskolopad) Skolopad has recently reflected on the car accident she was involved in over three years earlier. The star lost control of her vehicle while driving to QwaQwa in 2018.

“It's been a full three years not going out and not socialising with people after my car accident. “Not because I was in pain or something, but because I was ashamed of my sickness. I still have a"mild amnesia" after the car accident I had in 2018/09,” shared the singer. “I would see who you are, but wouldn't know your name, which most people get offended by, and it's so embarrassing to explain that forgot who they are and hide it by saying it old age😔 some would accept it some would say kebo celeb botjena (that’s how celebs are).

“What's wes (worse) is I can't smile with my right side of the face I used to love my right side, and I would pose mostly with that side hence I use to say when they ask me "It's because yonkinto iright (everything is alright). See the full post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen of Scars (@queenskolopad) In 2018, Skolopad, who is a registered nurse, was hospitalised following an accidental overdose.