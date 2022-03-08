Slik Talk apologises for ‘extremely insensitive’ video about Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk issued an apology to Riky Rick’s wife Bianca Naidoo for a video he posted asking where she was during the rapper’s mental health issues. In the now-deleted video, Slik said: “I watched the thing when he came out and he spoke about his depression and anxiety and the things that stress him. He spoke about it if you listen to his music.

“He spoke about his troubles and his demons. And my thing is, where was Bianca in all of this? I'm sorry, but I have to ask the question. “Where was the person sleeping next to him every night when he was going through all these troubles because I knew it?” Following this, he issued an apology for his remarks, stating that his video was insensitive and distasteful.

“First and foremost, I just want to say I apologise to Bianca Naidoo, Riky Rick's wife for the video that I made about her yesterday was extremely insensitive, very distasteful out of order. “And I just want you to know that I apologise for what I said in that video. It's just that Riky was such an impactful guy to the culture that I want to know why, what happened, what led up to that decision, why he did what he did. You know, that's all. I was just speculating. I didn't think the video would do what it did. I did.” The local commentator also shared that if the video made it to Bianca that he’s apologetic for what he said.

“I hope the video didn't get to you. And if it did just know that I'm very apologetic about what I said in that video.” The “Sondela” rapper’s memorial service was held on Friday, which saw many Mzansi A-Listers celebrate the life of the fallen rapper. Some of the speakers and performers included Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Costa Titch, Nadia Nakai, MaXhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo, Lloyiso, Lira and many more.