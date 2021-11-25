Slik Talk calls out Cassper Nyovest for changing terms ahead of their boxing match

Barely 48 hours after Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk agreed on social media to a boxing match, preparations for the fight have gotten off to a rocky start. Yesterday, Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel to announce that he's firing Nota just a few hours after he'd stated that the former RapLyf executive would be acting as his representative.

“I made a quick decision. Nota is out the f**king fight," he announced. "I decided he's not going to be necessary for this fight. I think he's gonna make things about himself and that's what we don't need. "We need the fight to happen. Communications will be done by me directly. Nota, I'm sorry you had to find out like this but you're fired.”

Cassper responded soon after on Twitter. "Hahaha. Comedy is making itself. I'm starting to love this guy. I can't believe I'm still gonna have to punch him in the face." Hahaha. Comedy is making itself. I'm starting to love this guy. I can't believe I'm still gonna have to punch him in the face. https://t.co/dGfSUzVpIq — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 23, 2021 Slik Talk also put up a new video calling Cassper Nyovest and his team out for trying to change the terms of their agreement. In the video, the YouTube troll claimed that the "Siyathandana" hitmaker's team was in over their heads.