Slik Talk calls Uncle Waffles untalented in controversial 'Podcast & Chill' episode

MacG’S “Podcast and Chill” has served up its fair share of controversial sound bites over the past few months. And, true to form, Monday night’s new episode, featuring known internet troll Slik Talk, who's best known for his regular YouTube criticism of SA artists, provided plenty of controversial moments.

One remark that was particularly topical and controversial was his take on DJ sensation Uncle Waffles. Slik Talk claimed that the popular DJ, who's currently on tour in Ghana, has no talent and she's a gimmick. “I called it from the first time I saw her. No talent, nothing. I saw her Instagram live and she started DJing like six months ago, and I wasn't impressed. Making mistakes and I was like (nope).

“You don't start somewhere and start getting R20 000 a gig, you gotta build up like everybody else. “That's why I respect Black Coffee, Prince Kaybee, even DJ Speedsta,” said Slik Talk. @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of his remarks: “Slik Talk HONEST take on Uncle Waffles. This is #podcastandchillwithmacg 🔴🔵”

Slik Talk HONEST take on Uncle Waffles

This is #podcastandchillwithmacg 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/3q37GbLdWt — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) November 8, 2021 The self-proclaimed “SA hip hop commentator”, also made crude remarks about Nasty C. Even amapiano artists caught some flak, with Slik Talk reserving some choice words for Kamo Mphela and Reece Madlisa. Speaking on Madlisa, he claimed the artist had fallen off.

“That's the thing about amapiano, you go viral, then you're hot for three months and then, suddenly, you're not hot anymore,” he said. He also claimed that globe-trotting amapiano artist Focalistic is “done”. “He enjoyed the ride too much in the USA, now he has nothing to offer here ... I think he took it to the globe and he should've stayed there, because him coming back here is no good for us,” he remarked.