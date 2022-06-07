Slik Talk claims his next victim and it’s Queen B

YouTuber Slik Talk, who is notoriously known for criticising local celebrities, has claimed his next victim, and it’s none other than the ‘Queen’ herself. In a viral video making the rounds on social media, he slammed a recent photograph of media personality, Bonang Matheba, saying she looks like a “beat down Toyota Corolla”.

The photograph was originally posted on social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase’s Instagram stories and since it got out on socials, users have been mocking Queen B for not looking like her usual perfect self. In the video Slik Talk shared, he said: “I saw this disturbing picture and I have to talk about it. Why is Bonang looking like a second hand 2005 Toyota Corolla. She is looking crazy. “I saw the picture of her making the round for her looking old, and I thought people where just trolling her. Bonang what happen for you to be looking like you’re pushing 60?”

He continued: “You don’t go from being Queen B, one of the baddest chicks in the country to looking like Thuli Madonsela - that doesn’t happen, there has to be a reason. She is not that old where make-up does nothing to her face.” He also alleged that Mihlali purposely posted the picture of Bonang because she wanted to prove to Bonang that she is getting old and her time is moving on. “Mihlali is basically like ‘is this your queen’, ‘is this the person you people look up too’ - I’m the new chick now, you need to look up to me, because there is no way Mihlali did that by mistake.

“Bonang is looking crusty, she’s looking old, she’s looking beat down and battered. Somebody send help to Bonang,” he commented. “Mihlali is a social media queen, aesthetics is what she’s all about, she would never post something that’s a mistake, she did it on purpose because she was trying to prove a point that she is the new chick, the baddest in the country.” Slik Talk says Bonang Matheba looks like a 2nd hand 2005 Toyota Corolla.



Slik Talk says Mihlali Ndamase posted Bonang's picture on purpose. pic.twitter.com/VYySk8od1J — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 6, 2022 While the comments that flowed in were in support of Queen B, others jumped on the Slik Talk train.

“That's distasteful 🤮,this one konje he must be controversial to stay relevant.....people grow n age different, can't stay young forever, I'm not Bonang fan but this is so low 🚮,” commented @khani_hlahla. That's distasteful 🤮,this one konje he must be controversial to stay relevant.....people grow n age different, can't stay young forever, I'm not bonang fan but this is so low 🚮 — KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) June 6, 2022 “Mihlali did Bonang dirty ,mihlali you can shine your light so bright without diming Bonang's light ❤,” commented @LindiweMiya12. Mihlali did Bonang dirty ,mihlali you can shine your light so bright without diming Bonang's light ❤ — DQLEE WABADIMOOO 🧚‍♀️ 👑🇿🇦 (@LindiweMiya12) June 6, 2022 @MeaNonix wrote: “That's the problem with looking perfect evertime ppl see you. The day you drop the ball ppl think you've fallen.”

