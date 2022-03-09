Slik Talk comes for Natasha Thahane’s alleged baby daddy Thembinkosi Lorch

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk took aim at “Blood & Water” actress Natasha Thahane’s alleged baby daddy, soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch after her pregnancy announcement. In what seems to be the year of baddies getting pregnant, Natasha joined the likes of Rihanna, Ayanda Thabethe and Blue Mbombo by shaking the nation with a bun in the oven.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared the happy news with a picture from her pregnancy shoot, simply captioning it with a crown emoji. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) It is still not known who the baby daddy is, but many are speculating that it is Orlando Pirates midfielder since they were still dating late last year. Slik seems to think that Natasha allegedly choosing to have a baby with Thembinkosi was a lapse in judgement and said: “This is one of the worst mistakes you've ever made in your life.

“One of the worst mistakes you've ever made in your entire life. You don't bet on a guy like Lorch. “Lorch is a complete liability, a fraud and overhyped media darling. He will disappoint you every time this man is on the downward spiral of his career. His career is not the same. His stack of garbage.” He also had a bone to pick with Natasha regarding her pregnancy and said: “He's an overhyped media darling. The songs about him, he likes the clout. He likes the fame, but his stats are complete and utter garbage.

“Natasha Thahane, how are you going to justify to a studio? How are you going to justify to ’Blood & Water’ to play a teenager when you have a whole baby? You think ’Blood & Water’ is gonna let you play an 18-year-old when you have a baby and you go and you look like you have a baby? That's not going to happen. ’Natasha Thahane, how do we all know that as a female actor, if you have a baby in your 20s, it's probably one of the biggest mistakes you'll ever make in your life. “Having a baby in your 20s is a mistake because it removes you from so many roles. You can't play a teenager anymore.

“You can't play a college student anymore. What have you just done Natasha Thahane? Lorch is a fraud, Lorch is an embarrassment.” Slik Talk bashes Lorch, a man 😬

YouTubers 😭



- Overhyped media darling

- His stats are complete utter garbage

- Natasha - this is a worst mistake

- You don't make a baby with a guy like Lorch, an embarassment 😬

- A clown



Mpho Nigerians Libo #VaccinSideEffects pic.twitter.com/nYNZiz7hte — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) March 8, 2022 It is unclear if Natasha and Thembinkosi are still dating since they haven’t posted pictures together in months and have scrubbed their respective Instagram pages of each other.