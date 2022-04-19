Slik Talk: ’Drake just wants to smash Uncle Waffles’

On Monday morning, the entertainment industry stood to applaud Uncle Waffles after Drake once again showed love to the young South African DJ on Instagram. Having followed her late last year and commented on her IG Live a few weeks ago, Drake this time posted a screen recording of Uncle Waffles performing this weekend.

Right on cue, Slik Talk saw things differently and immediately put out a video scolding Uncle Waffles. "So I just got the news that Drake posted Uncle Waffles on his Instagram stories and Uncle Waffles is out here celebrating like she won a f*****n Academy Award… That does not impress me one bit, do you know how many girls Drake follows on his Instagram?" Sheesh, talk about coming out hot. He then implied that Drake finds Uncle Waffles sexually desirable and his intentions are merely to get in bed with her.

"Uncle Waffles, you are Drake's African fantasy, that's what you are. This man is only looking for one thing and one thing only… Drake is trying to smash, that's it." "He's not trying to work with Uncle Waffles. You being posted by Drake does not impress me one bit. I listened to your EP, Red Dragon, it was subpar. Uncle Waffles can dance and she's a great performer, but she's a talentless DJ." Uncle Waffles. Picture: Instagram He went on to add that the only thing Uncle Waffles could do to impress him is if she did a song with Drake or if she had a baby with him.

"Those are the only two things that she can do to make me sit back and take notice. Other than that, anything you can do with Drake does not impress me one bit, Drake follows so many girls." To be fair, with her career taking off, I doubt Uncle Waffles has any interest in impressing the likes of Slik Talk. After his sustained period of silence following his loss to Cassper Nyovest in their boxing bout, Slik Talk is fully back at it.

