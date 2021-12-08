Slik Talk hits back at Minnie Dlamini and other critics of MacG's podcast

YouTuber Slik Talk seems to have recovered from the apparent disappointment of the collapse of his proposed fight with rapper and record executive, Cassper Nyovest. The "Siyathandana" hitmaker looks to have cancelled the pair's proposed fight and in the process, dashing Slik Talk's hopes at bagging over R100 000.

Undeterred, Slik Talk has been releasing YouTube videos at a frantic pace lately, turning his attention towards the furore around MacG's recent interview with Jub Jub. In his latest video, Slik Talk doubles down on his support of MacG and his co-host, Sol. "MacG's a mild mannered, pretty nice guy," he says in the opening. "Sol's a mild mannered, pretty nice guy. But unfortunately Slik Talk damn sure isn't."

He then says that he wants to address Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Ayanda Thabethe and a couple of people who've been talking sideways about Podcast & Chill. Slik Talk's remarks come after Minnie criticised MacG's interview with Jub Jub earlier in the week. "The Mac G and Jub Jub podcast is the most degrading piece of content I wish I’d never consumed. I couldn’t even finish it! You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Women can’t be spoken about like this and it’s condoned?! Do better!!!"

The Mac G and Jub Jub podcast is the most degrading piece of content I wish I never consumed. I couldn’t even finish it! You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Women can’t be spoken about like this and it’s condoned?! Do better!!! — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) December 3, 2021 As usual, Slik Talk didn't mince his words. "How do you hold an interviewer responsible for what is being said by the interviewee -- are you dumb?" "Not everyone can have a sports show and not know anything about sports. Some of us actually have to be good at what we do." He goes on to criticise her take on the podcast, claiming that she hadn't done her research.