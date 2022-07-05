Slik Talk reacts to Nota getting ripped apart in wild Twitter Space

Sporting a fresh new cut that had viewers teasing that he’d finally gone for a haircut at Legend’s Barbershop, Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel to make fun of Nota, after the social media commentator was ripped to shreds on controversial blogger, Musa Khawula's Twitter Space recently. The person who came for Nota goes by name of SA Polling on the platform, and claims to be in the industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

During the Space, he slammed Nota for attacking Mihlali Ndamase, who Nota said was for sale and could be put down like a dog, and said that Nota is always criticising people who are past him in life. “These people are past you, they’re better than you,” he said. “Whether they sleep with whoever — they can even sleep with your dad, but they’ve surpassed you.” Nota then tried to speak over him in the Space, to which SA Polling responded: “I don’t know who you think you’re going to talk over, I’m not your wife, you better wait until I’m done speaking.”

For once, Nota seemed to be speechless and called for SA Polling to be removed. @thisiscolbert shared“ “Slik Talk reacts to a Musa Khawula Twitter Space where NOTA got ‘destroyed’ by an unknown 😭 The commentary got me in stitches 😭😭😭😂😂😂 Berita is beautiful, Jesus Christ 😭” Slik Talk reacts to a Musa Khawula Twitter Space where NOTA got "destroyed" by an unknown 😭



The commentary got me in stitches 😭😭😭😂😂😂



Berita is beautiful, Jesus Christ 😭



(Part 1/4)#959Breakfast Mihlali Mbalula #durbanjuly2022 Venda #MarikanaMassacre Bonang pic.twitter.com/jsQRBJaA6R — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) July 4, 2022 Slik Talk added that Nota should be able to take the criticism he himself dishes out.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You can’t talk about people’s wives and people’s girlfriends, and then when they talk about your wife you get upset. It doesn’t work like that. See me, people can talk about my mother, my father, my brothers and sisters, my kids, I don’t care because I know I deserve it,” Slik Talk On Monday morning, in response to all the drama around Nota's comments on Ndamase, Berita announced that Nota and her had gone their separate ways. “Morning tweeps. I was off Twitter for a couple of days. I only became aware of the statements made by Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ last night. I would like to first of all clear the air by being transparent to you all. I have been quiet because there is families involved in this situation,” Tweeted Berita.

Story continues below Advertisement

Morning tweeps. I was off Twitter for a couple of days. I only became aware of the statements made by Nhlamulo “Nota” last night. I would like to first of all clear the air by being transparent to you all. I have been quiet because there is families involved in this situation. — Berita (@BeritaAfroSoul) July 4, 2022 “I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on Thursday the 13 of January 2022. As it stands we are currently separated,” added Berita. Slik Talk responded to Berita's announcement by claiming Nota was unhinged and that he’d cut communication with him weeks ago. “I noticed there was something wrong with him mentally, and he needs help mentally because of some of the things he was saying … in my opinion, you're a coward and I'll never be in the same room with you,” added Slik Talk.