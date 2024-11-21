Smash Afrika announced as host of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 5

Smash Afrika (real name Afrika Mdutyulwa) has been announced as the host of “Big Brother Mzansi” season five. The renowned local television and radio personality takes over from Lawrence Maleka, who hosted the popular Mzansi Magic reality show for two seasons.

“With his vibrant personality and undeniable charisma, Smash is set to breathe new life into the show and take Big Brother fans on a thrilling ride,” a statement read. The 36-year-old has earned widespread acclaim over the years for his various stints on TV and radio, including hosting shows on 5FM and YFM. He also presented “Massive Music”, which aired on Mzansi Magic and Channel O, and has MC’d some of Mzansi’s biggest events such as Rocking the Daisies, Black Coffee’s Block Party and the DStv Delicious Festival.

“With his natural flair for entertainment and passion for storytelling, Smash has captured the attention of South Africans with his natural charm and dynamic presence,” the statement added. The Bloemfontein-born media personality added in the statement: “I’m beyond grateful and honestly speechless because this opportunity was always meant to be.” “Looking back at my journey in radio and TV, it feels like everything I have done has been leading to this moment. I may not have shouted it from the rooftops or had it on a vision board but deep down, I knew something big was coming.”

As the new host, Afrika will guide viewers through every challenge, elimination and the show’s dramatic moments. “I’m hyped for the experience ahead and can’t wait to bring that energy to bring that energy to the audience at home and to the housemates whenever I can.” “I want to make sure everyone walks away feeling something good!”