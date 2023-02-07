Smash Afrika’s estranged wife opens up on making that difficult call about her marriage

In her most recent Instagram post, Kefiloe Mdutyulwa, the radio presenter’s estranged wife, reflected on her marriage and spoke of the abuse she endured during her marriage. “Till death do us part? Surely, we can joke a little since it’s my anniversary. Okay, let’s be serious! When I was being abused, I was faced with the decision whether to remain in my marriage, possibly at the risk of my life or harm to my child,” she wrote.

The fashion designer went on to explain: “This decision was particularly difficult because I worried, I was disobeying God by ending my marriage.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefiloe Mdutyulwa (@kayfeelow) “Sunday World” alleged that the “Massive Music” presenter had cheated on his wife with award-winning musician Asanda “Msaki” Mvana. The paper revealed that Mdutyulwa accused the presenter of cheating on her with popular singer Msaki, after she stumbled upon a picture of the 5FM presenter giving the musician a kiss.

They also went on to allege that Mdutyulwa also found several love letters allegedly penned by the singer expressing her undying love to the radio presenter and that Chuene had suffered emotional and psychological abuse at his hands. Msaki has denied these allegations and in her most recent interview on “Podcast and Chill with MacG”, she put to bed any speculation that she had anything to do with the collapse of the couple’s marriage. Mdutyulwa in her Instagram post also spoke on when divorce is permitted.

“When this happens, divorce is permitted due to the hard-heartedness of the abuser and as a legal protection for the abused,” she wrote. The presenter is yet to publicly speak on the breakdown of his marriage.