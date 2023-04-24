Smile FM announces new Breakfast Show team - but not everyone’s happy about the change

After a week of campaigning to reveal the new “Smile FM Breakfast Show” team, the cat is out of the bag. The Cape Town based radio station officially revealed the names of the new host and team on Monday via its social media pages.

The big reveal was that radio personality Ryan O’Connor will spearhead “The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show”, which takes to the air on Monday, May 8. Sporting his new blue shirt: Ryan O’Connor. Picture: Supplied He is joined in the studio by award-winning presenter Success Lekabe, along with former professional rugby player, presenter and sports commentator Ricky Schroeder.

Smile FM’s programme manager Naveen Singh said in a statement shared with IOL Entertainment: “Cape Town will wake up to The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show on weekdays between 6am-9am, a slot that typically sees a high number of listeners, many of whom are commuting to work and want to hear from charismatic personalities who will entertain them through the metropole’s infamous traffic. “With over 25 years in the industry and two ‘Breakfast Show Host of the Year’ accolades under his belt, O’Connor is one of the country’s most captivating radio presenters, skilled at keeping audiences both informed and entertained. “The Ryan O’Connor Breakfast Show is set to become a must-listen-to among the Mother City’s audiences, and we’re thrilled to have Ryan, Success and Ricky join the Smile FM family.“

Singh added that the show will keep its finger firmly on the pulse of audiences, saying that “listeners can look forward to relevant and topical discussions; news; and all the music you know and love. And, of course, we’ll continue to play more 80s than anyone else in Cape Town.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smile 90.4 FM (@smile904fm) Breakfast show fans had mixed reactions to the new changes that took place since April 1 when former hosts Bobby Brown and Lindy Lehto were unexpectedly booted off the show. Bobby Brown and Lindy Lehto. Picture: Supplied. candiceleigh_hairandmakeup wrote: This is the best decision smile 904fm has made!!!“

grantkennel wrote: “So disappointing 😢” elizebrooksie wrote: “Nobody cares... and could #smilefm actually answer the " where is Maurice " question???? You guys are building a hype for yourselves and the staff you have left.” toscamatthee wrote: “Lost a lot of listener's & still many more to follow since Bobby & Lindy left 😢”

Angel Campey wrote: “Welcome to the family! Can’t wait to work together” Jillian Leigh Nel wrote: “Lovely! I love Ricky and Success as well so will definitely tune into Smile now im the mornings. All the best on the new journey.” Although the station announced that their big reveal will happen on Monday, April 24, they revealed it on Friday, April 21, “by mistake” The station still continued to reveal the “surprise” on Monday morning but followers were already in the know.

A post by O’connor confirmed reports. toscamatthee wrote: “Check Ryan O'Connor Facebook page ... he has announced already that he is the new host so what's the excitement ... Whoopee!! Like we all new that long ago. Lindy & Bobby will always remain "simply the best!!". 💛 officially_roche63 wrote: “I called it the moment they let go of Bobby and Lindi. Your loyal listeners will appreciate Ryan, but B & L will forever be in our hearts”

ingemarhollenbach_jacobs wrote: “@smile904fm You already revealed it's Ryan O'connor on Twitter. Why the delay on Instagram? bonnieeveleigh wrote: “Ryan already announced it to all this morning. Seems to be miscommunication between you two already... 🤔” Brown said he was inundated with messages from followers, asking how he is taking the news.

He posted his response on Facebook. The radio station celebrates its tenth birthday this year, and Smile FM managing director Lois O’Brien says after a decade on the airwaves, the timing was opportune to reinvigorate the station’s line-up. “This was a strategic move to keep things fresh for our listeners, bringing new vitality, creativity and innovation to the station. “Much care has gone into our programming; through continuous research and keeping our ear to the ground, we strive to understand what our listeners want and the content that will resonate with them. There’s fantastic chemistry between Ryan, Success and Ricky, which will capture the hearts and minds of audiences across the Mother City.