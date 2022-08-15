Social media divided as petition against Mihlali Ndamase makes the rounds

Popular influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase’s relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe is keeping her on the social media trends list. Users claim that Ndamase is dating a married man and called her distasteful names such as “Mary Jane Lite”, a newer version of Leeroy’s estranged wife Mary Jane.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since Musa Khawula is adamant in jeopardizing Mihlali 's career... We might as well start reporting all he's social media accounts and also start a partition for him to be removed from ukhozi and simply boycott anything associated with him #musa — MIHLALI_N STAN ACC (@koki_maverick1) August 14, 2022 The social media attacks aimed at the 25-year-old have now reached another level after controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula accused her of being a home-wrecker and started a petition for brands such as Coca- Cola to cut ties with the popular influencer. So much has been said, a home is wrecked, a woman and her kids publicly humiliated by Mihlali Ndamase.



Do what's right.



Coca Cola and Other Brands Affiliated With Mihlali Ndamase To Pull Sponsorship - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/88o5lzfQJJ via @ChangeorgSA — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 14, 2022 "It is shameful that big brands like Coca Cola continue to work and associated themselves with Mihlali Ndamase after we have seen on social media that she is actively involved in a wrecking a home by dating a married man," said Khawula on the petition. Close to 3K signatures have been collected so far; however, many social media users have rallied behind Ndamase and called out the blogger attempting to jeopardise her career.

Dear @RevlonSA, if it wasn't for your relationship with @mihlalii_n, I would have never viewed you as a relatable brand. @mihlalii_n influence, combined with yours has been a match made in make up heaven. We are behind this relationship forever and ever ❤#Mihlali pic.twitter.com/9Vwv0ASHkX — Wifey (@bear_nella) August 14, 2022 To ALL brands working with @mihlalii_n continue working with her as she is an asset.There's millions of people in SA & Twitter petitions aren't reflection of your entire audience. Bag her & your numbers won't lie.What Mihlali sells,we buy.She's authentic pic.twitter.com/HePHyLqbEl pic.twitter.com/MrazNLAzT5 — Pumla (@Pumla93096447) August 14, 2022 In a recent cover story in “Nounouche”, Ndamase touched on the claims of her wrecking Sidambe's marriage. “Another important thing is that men are not possessions, you don’t just take and run with it. People are responsible for themselves. We make it seem like these men cannot think for themselves and in that regard, we never hold them to the same standards we hold women,” she told the magazine. Dear @CocaCola, thank you for your partnership with @mihlalii_n Please be advised that we appreciate the relationship and the brand more because of her affiliation. We look forward to many more partnership with the Powerhouse that is @mihlalii_n We love her. Always ❤#mihlali pic.twitter.com/GyhZQOGh5Z — Wifey (@bear_nella) August 14, 2022 While Ndamase usually remains unaffected by people’s opinions, she admitted to being overwhelmed by the recent noise.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Shaming women who are in the limelight for their dating choices has increased. Men don’t get the same smoke. When relationships don’t work out it’s okay for men to move on, without being shamed. “Why should we be expected to stay in relationships that do not work? Also, men are never questioned or judged for moving on to other relationships,” she said. Over the weekend, Sidambe said in a statement that he has been separated for months now and condemned the bullying of Ndamase.