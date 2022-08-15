Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Social media divided as petition against Mihlali Ndamase makes the rounds

Mihlali Ndamase continues to be a hot topic thanks to popular blogger Musa Khawula, who won’t stop talking about her relationship. Picture: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase continues to be a hot topic thanks to popular blogger Musa Khawula, who won’t stop talking about her relationship. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Popular influencer and content creator Mihlali Ndamase’s relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe is keeping her on the social media trends list.

Users claim that Ndamase is dating a married man and called her distasteful names such as “Mary Jane Lite”, a newer version of Leeroy’s estranged wife Mary Jane.

Story continues below Advertisement

The social media attacks aimed at the 25-year-old have now reached another level after controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula accused her of being a home-wrecker and started a petition for brands such as Coca- Cola to cut ties with the popular influencer.

"It is shameful that big brands like Coca Cola continue to work and associated themselves with Mihlali Ndamase after we have seen on social media that she is actively involved in a wrecking a home by dating a married man," said Khawula on the petition.

Close to 3K signatures have been collected so far; however, many social media users have rallied behind Ndamase and called out the blogger attempting to jeopardise her career.

More on this

In a recent cover story in “Nounouche”, Ndamase touched on the claims of her wrecking Sidambe's marriage.

“Another important thing is that men are not possessions, you don’t just take and run with it. People are responsible for themselves. We make it seem like these men cannot think for themselves and in that regard, we never hold them to the same standards we hold women,” she told the magazine.

While Ndamase usually remains unaffected by people’s opinions, she admitted to being overwhelmed by the recent noise.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Shaming women who are in the limelight for their dating choices has increased. Men don’t get the same smoke. When relationships don’t work out it’s okay for men to move on, without being shamed.

“Why should we be expected to stay in relationships that do not work? Also, men are never questioned or judged for moving on to other relationships,” she said.

Over the weekend, Sidambe said in a statement that he has been separated for months now and condemned the bullying of Ndamase.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

JoburgTwitterEntertainmentCelebrity GossipPop cultureDivorceWomenWomen's Month

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi