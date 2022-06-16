Sol Phenduka: I’m not quitting ‘Podcast and Chill with MacG’

Solomzi ‘Sol’ Phenduka reassured fans and fellow chillers that he is not quitting “Podcast and Chill with MacG”. This comes after the Joburg-based commercial radio station Kaya 959 had announced this week that the co-host of the controversial “Podcast and Chill with MacG” will be a part of the new line-up, which includes seasoned radio host Dineo Ranaka, starting July 1.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement issued by Kaya959, managing director Sibongile Mtyali said she’s delighted to welcome Phenduka and Ranaka to the station. “Kaya959 is proud to welcome Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka to the station’s growing family. The move is in line with the continuous repositioning the station has embarked on since 2021. “Dineo is widely acknowledged for her mastery of the craft of radio. Her radio savvy, dynamic personality and life experience coupled with Sol’s sharp wit and broad knowledge are just the combination Kaya959 needs to make a mark with the Code-Switcher who is on a journey to advance themselves,” added Mtyali.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Phenduka said he feels privileged to be able to pursue both his passions: radio and podcasting. “I will continue co-hosting Podcast and Chill with MacG as agreed with the Kaya959 management. This alone is a privilege, as it tells me that I am not being dictated to,” shared Phenduka. “I see this as a great start to a fulfilling career. I still see my time at the podcast as my career highlight.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The opportunity presented itself at a time when I had completely let go of the entertainment industry. The return via a craft that was so overlooked until it became this huge platform is special.” Phenduka admitted that working on “Podcast and Chill with MacG” has been a “massive game-changer” for him, and had afforded him many opportunities including the Kaya gig. “The podcast opened doors of opportunity for me, and I see it as a therapy to chillers. I will continue treating it with the same respect as I will with my job at Kaya959.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Although he’s not at liberty to divulge more details about his new show, Phenduka said he’s excited and ready for the new challenge. “I love radio! It is the theatre of the mind, a companion to listeners and one can take people pretty much wherever they want to. I want to do that, and that is what I am taking with me to Kaya959. “I intend to make the same impact I make on Podcast and Chill. I have never been about boxing myself, and I am ready for this exciting challenge.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Kaya 959 will share more details on the show Phenduka will be hosting before July 1. Meanwhile, Metro FM wished Ranaka well as she bid farewell to the station after four years of hosting the popular mid-morning show “The Bridge”. Ranaka confirmed that she will hang her microphone at the public broadcaster on Friday, June 17.