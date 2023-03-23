Sol Phenduka urged fans not to confuse his weight loss with him being ‘sick’

A little more than a month after his birthday 36th birthday, Kaya 959 and “Podcast and Chill“ host Sol Phenduka has decided to pursue a healthier lifestyle. Taking to social media, he let his followers know that he’s embarked on a weigh loss journey while urging them not to think he is “sick”, come a few months time.

Sharing an older picture where he looked physically thinner, he wrote on Instagram, “About to embark on this weigh loss journey again . In 5 months time please ningathi ngiyasika (I’m sick). It’s deliberate . #MORELIFE #HEALTHISWEALTH.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solomzi Phenduka (@solphenduka) While some of Phenduka’s followers praised and supported his decision to get fit, others felt that his “weight” was a part of his trademark and that if he losses it, he won’t be the same old “Sol“. “Awesome! Your HEALTH should come first. This telling +size individuals that it's Ok to be so, is just WRONG!!! I hope you inspire others to follow suit. #AllLove🙌❤️,” commented Tracy Wallace.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥am here for moral support 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 whatever you decide on 👌🏾it’s your body at the end of the day ankere 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Pheladi Mphahlele. “All the best. Be warned, a slim or fit Sol might not have a similar reception as plus size Sol. But nevertheless it's for your own health,” said @smangaliso_sobhuza. And Selebogo S Tsiloane commented: “Being Chubby is part of your trademark don’t ruin it.”

One tweep asked Phenduka whether he felt insecure about his weight and he wrote back: “I don’t feel insecure. Being overly obese is unhealthy. I have a 4 year old daughter. “I don’t want to die coz of lifestyle choices and things I can avoid. I need at least 30 more years on this earth. This body is the only 1 I have. Health is wealth.” I don’t feel insecure ,. Being overly obese is unhealthy . I have a 4 year old daughter . I don’t want to die coz of lifestyle choices and things I can avoid . I need at least 30 more years on this earth . This body is the only 1 I have .



Health is wealth . https://t.co/vkYEHyLXeu — Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) March 22, 2023 Yesterday Phenduka updated his followers.