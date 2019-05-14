Newlyweds Dineo Moeketsi and Solo. Picture: Instagram

‘The Queen’ actress Dineo Moeketsi and her long-time partner Solo got hitched last weekend and South Africa is begging for pictures. Mzansi's favourite couple said time their "I do’s" surrounded by their family and close friends who seemed to have somewhat signed NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), as none of the attendees posted a single wedding photo of the couple - instead guests including Thando Thabethe, Rami Chuene and Tumi Morake on posted images of themselves using the hashtag "Solo takes Dineo".

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday the award-winning rapper shared with his over 17 000 followers that he walked down the aisle to HHP's "Love of My Lewe".

"I walked down the isle to HHP's "Love of My Lewe," wrote the rapper.

I walked down the isle to HHP's "Love of My Lewe" 🙏🏾❤ — Solo (@ThisIsSoloSA) May 13, 2019

While Twitter is abuzz with congratulatory messages, fans wants to know when the couple would post wedding pictures.

It's not uncommon for celebrities to wed in secret as the couple join a long list of local and international celebrities to had their matrimonial in secret.

Among the local couple to have tied the knot in private includes: newlyweds Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don, Mi Casa frontman J'Something and his wife Cordelia Godi, SABC sport broadcaster Mpho Letsholonyane and her soccer star hubby Reneilwe Letsholonyane and musician Zakes Bantwini & his wife Nandi Madida.