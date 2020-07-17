Somizi addresses fake Facebook page ruffling feathers
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has cleared the air on a social media account that has ruffled feathers this week.
The Facebook account, which uses the star's name and images and has almost 10 000 followers, saw Somizi trend for the controversial things said on the account.
The account has posted things like the following:
"Why would a man marry you when you're already cooking & cleaning for him. Which fool will pay for a cow after drinking all the milk? Never leave your parents house for a man. A man must bring you out through marriage. Too many women have been living with a man for so long they've become a prama stove".
Many social media users asked whether the account was indeed managed by the "Idols SA" judge or if he knew about.
I don't know if this is the real @somizi,but the points he's making if you relook the Jada and Will Smith story and now the #BLACKCOFFEE and Enhle one,he's pressing the right buttons.We men are on our own.Everything is our fault but when it's women doing them to us,"Leadership". pic.twitter.com/pzuTQqnt8E— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Fantastic_SoLo) July 16, 2020
Somizi took to Twitter and Instagram to set the record straight on the account saying it was fake and did not belong to him.
"Facebook is having a field day with fake accounts using my name....these are just 4 of many......my only account SOMIZI BUYANI.....which I'm on the verge of completely discontinuing it if this problem is not fixed this time", he said.
See below:
Facebook is having a field day with fake accounts using my name.these are just 4 of many......my only account SOMIZI BUYANI.....which I'm on the verge of completely discontinuing it if this problem is not fixed this time pic.twitter.com/Qc63mpMuea— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) July 16, 2020