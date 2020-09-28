Somizi and Mohale celebrate their 1-year anniversary

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday.

While it might be seem as if time has flown thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it really has been a year since one of Mzansi’s favourite couples tied the knot at their traditional wedding.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the “Somizi and Mohale: The Union” stars shared how happy they were to celebrate this magical day.

Somizi said: “Happy one year wedding anniversary to us…please help me convince my husband that we go on live this evening to share what the first year of marriage feels like and us like… I feel like there’s a lot if things that we are not told about by newly-weds that cud be helpful to anyone who is about to get married… but whatever it is that we have experienced got us to where we are today… I love u MOTAUNG MHLONGO.”

While Mohale captioned his post: “Last year on this day I got married to the Love Of My Life. #SomhaleTraditionalWedding #28/09/2019”.