Somizi and Mohale celebrate their 1-year anniversary
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday.
While it might be seem as if time has flown thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it really has been a year since one of Mzansi’s favourite couples tied the knot at their traditional wedding.
Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the “Somizi and Mohale: The Union” stars shared how happy they were to celebrate this magical day.
Somizi said: “Happy one year wedding anniversary to us…please help me convince my husband that we go on live this evening to share what the first year of marriage feels like and us like… I feel like there’s a lot if things that we are not told about by newly-weds that cud be helpful to anyone who is about to get married… but whatever it is that we have experienced got us to where we are today… I love u MOTAUNG MHLONGO.”
While Mohale captioned his post: “Last year on this day I got married to the Love Of My Life. #SomhaleTraditionalWedding #28/09/2019”.
After rumours floated around for months regarding the date and venue, Somizi and Mohale got married on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kibler Park in Johannesburg.
The lavish traditional wedding was attended by A-list celebrities such as Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Kelly Khumalo, Khanyi Mbau and Bonang Matheba.
The festivities kicked off on the Friday at the Motaung residence, followed by the big ceremony the next day.
This was followed by their big white wedding at the end of January, which also boasted a celebrity guest list, including Ayanda Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Noma Gigaba, Shimza, Khaya Dlala, Basetsana K and Vusi Nova.
The theme for the wedding was all-white, with Christian Louboutin shoes which are colloquially known as red bottoms.