Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Celebrated media personality Somizi Mhlongo and his fiance Mohale Motaung are all set to tie the knot this month.



Sources close to the couple have confirmed that they will have their traditional wedding at Motaung’s parents' home later this month.





The wedding date is rumoured to be September 28 with a white wedding taking place in January next year.





It was initially reported that the traditional wedding would take place this weekend however Mhlongo is scheduled to host a pop-up cooking show at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.





While the full guest list is a secret, Mhlongo has revealed who will perform at the ceremony.





He recently posted on Instagram a video of himself dancing in which he captioned, “When you confirm that Prince Kaybee, Lerato Kganyago and Judith Sephuma will be performing at our traditional wedding”.





He also tagged the Naked DJ, Vusi Nova and Brenda Mtambo in the post and confirmed their attendance. Many celebrities like Nomzamo Mbatha, who is in the US filming "Coming 2 America", commented on the post saying she was debating whether to fly back to South Africa to attend the wedding.













According to the star’s Instagram, guests will enjoy cocktails by Sunset Cocktails, a comprehensive bartending and mobile bar service. Mhlongo posted a picture of a cocktail tasting last week.Mhlongo’s manager, Thato Matuka, opted not to comment when contacted. “I am so sorry but I am not involved in the wedding planning at all. I don’t know anything that is going on so it’s best to call Somizi." Mhlongo’s phone rang unanswered.