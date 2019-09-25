Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

The countdown for the mother of all celebrity weddings in Mzansi has officially begun. "Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo and his fiance Mohale Motaung, who celebrated their second anniversary on Heritage Day, are gearing up for their traditional wedding, on Saturday, September 28.

The traditional wedding is set to take place on Saturday at the Motaung’s family home.

In April, after the ceremony at which his mother, Mary Twala, was honoured with a National Order of Ikhamanga for her enormous contribution to the arts industry Mhlongo invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to his wedding which he said at the time, would take place in December.

However it is alleged that the white wedding is set to take place in January 2020.

Taking to his instagram account, the "Living the Dream with Somizi" star, shared his excitement and admitted to having some pre- wedding jitters.

He wrote: “The excitement. The anxiety. The GoopgoopG❤️❤️P. But we have an amazing team in making sure that all goes smooth and well. Lead by the best communications and consulting company @liquidimageconsulting headed by my dear friend @zandisilenhlapo @ntando_zikalala_

Security and protocol department lead by my best friend @leeroy_sid so we are in good hands.

He also shared a snap of their engagement rings with Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala's engagement rings, announcing that the Telkom abmassodor will act at MC at their traditional wedding.

In 2018, Mhlongo pulled out all the stops for his proposal to Motaung. He popped the question under the Love Lock bridge Paris.



