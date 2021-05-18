Somizi calls himself 'the Rich Mnisi of the kitchen'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and “Dinner At Somizi’s: I Am Not A Chef” cookbook author, can now be hired to prepare private meals for clients, but he comes with a hefty price tag.

The “Idols SA” judge, who has already won the hearts of South Africans with his delicious food, has now added private chef to his CV and describes himself as “the Rich Mnisi of the kitchen”.

The self-taught chef took to Instagram to share his first gig as a private chef.

In the caption he wrote: “My first private chef gig … I'm loving this journey … me but u must be pocketically fit … I'm the rich mnisi of the kitchen … ”

In a follow-up post, Somizi talked about how happy he was to be fulfilling his dream and purpose of making new friends and leaving a positive footprint.

“I’m so happy right now … fulfilled … living my dream … my purpose … this is more than just food … it’s about making new friendships … leaving a positive footprint in yo clients hearts … I cook with my heart … I love being around people … I love my gifts … private chef maan,” wrote the star.

Somizi’s fans congratulated him on his new venture, with some saying they hoped he would cook for them one day.

“Congratulation dearest. Maybe one day, i will be one of your lucky customer.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said Cynthiakgomo45.

While Molatelomaphoto said: “Holaaa Chef Somz you were born ka yona feeding the Nation with love and Passion 👏👏👌👌👌✋✋✋.”

And Sizo_xo said: “Yoh I need to get my coins together so I can experience this 😍😍.”