Somizi catches heat for his 'no excuses’ for not being successful comments
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung ruffled feathers this week for saying there shouldn't be any excuses for one's lack of success.
While the IdolsSA judge might have given the advice to encourage social media users, it had an opposite effect.
The star, who started his career years ago as a child actor, took to Twitter with his "coming up" story. Somizi said through hard work and perseverance, he was able to overcome the financial struggles of his past.
“Onendlebe uzongizwa...whoever has ears will hear me...I ONCE HAD IT ALL...LOST IT ALL...I GREW UL POOR AS WELL...AND NOW IM NOT...moral.of the story...work hard....believe...have faith...stop complaining...keep knocking or build yo own door....no excuses, pray...Gmorning,” he tweeted.
Onendlebe uzongizwa....whoever has ears will hear me.....I ONCE HAD IT ALL....LOST IT ALL....I GREW UL POOR AS WELL....AND NOW IM NOT....moral.of the story...work hard...believe....have faith...stop complaining.....keep knocking or build yo own door...no excuses...pray...Gmorning— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) January 10, 2021
Many followers found his advice and thoughts helpful. However, there were Twitter users who couldn't get on board with Somizi’s ’words of wisdom’. Tweeps found his thoughts were tone-deaf and without any true advice to help his fans.
Tweeps also pointed out Somizi was the child of late SA celebrities Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala, and said he owed some of his success to his parents.
See reactions below:
omg, ban south african celebrities https://t.co/fuEXVSq6HY— ṅwali (@coffeeempties) January 10, 2021
didn’t you have two celebrity parents 😭 https://t.co/j6HE1MiS41— esté (@phaggatronfenty) January 10, 2021
Hay Somizi susibhanxa..— Nombuso (@Nombuso28889680) January 10, 2021
Yes you are a hard worker but doors were easily opened for you because of your parents unlike someone like me who comes from poor family and my parents are Nobody.
We all know that in SA everything is about connection whether you have qualifications or not
Where is that meme of the little girl moving her head side to side and rolling her eyes ? Need it https://t.co/jUuWvGCxaM— Kori (@corianalove) January 10, 2021
"work hard...stop complaining, no excuses...pray.." https://t.co/ICCn3SkpbT pic.twitter.com/aTatk410CV— Bhakaniya (@IronDuke95) January 10, 2021
This is not the first time Somizi has caused a stir on social media with his tweets. His past comments on others' finances did not sit well with many.
Last year, a video of the Dinner at Somizi's star caught heat when he referred to a group of people with whom he was vacationing as "poor people".