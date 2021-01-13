Somizi catches heat for his 'no excuses’ for not being successful comments

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung ruffled feathers this week for saying there shouldn't be any excuses for one's lack of success.

While the IdolsSA judge might have given the advice to encourage social media users, it had an opposite effect.

The star, who started his career years ago as a child actor, took to Twitter with his "coming up" story. Somizi said through hard work and perseverance, he was able to overcome the financial struggles of his past.

“Onendlebe uzongizwa...whoever has ears will hear me...I ONCE HAD IT ALL...LOST IT ALL...I GREW UL POOR AS WELL...AND NOW IM NOT...moral.of the story...work hard....believe...have faith...stop complaining...keep knocking or build yo own door....no excuses, pray...Gmorning,” he tweeted.

Many followers found his advice and thoughts helpful. However, there were Twitter users who couldn't get on board with Somizi’s ’words of wisdom’. Tweeps found his thoughts were tone-deaf and without any true advice to help his fans.