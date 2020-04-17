Somizi celebrates 3 million Instagram followers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Congratulations are in order as "Idols SA" judge and Metro FM presenter Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung reached 3 million followers on Instagram. The "Somizi and Mohale: The Union" star took to his timeline to share the exciting news with snap of himself ready to pop some bottle as he celebrates the milestone. From his reality TV show, "Living The Dream With Somizi", to his love for finer things in life, which includes lavish fashion coutures, luxury cars, and his love bubbles.

And in spite this, his charm and sense of humour, it’s his gourmet skills that always win the hearts of many South Africans, it’s no wonder is one of the national treasures.

Below are some our favourite Somizi Instagram moments:

The Pillow Challenge:

The Fashionista moment:

The singing moment:

We also looked at the top three most followed South African celebrities.

Taking the lead with 14,2 million followers is Candice Swanepoel, internationally recognised supermodel who is best known for her work with lingerie superstar brand Victoria’s Secret.

Trailing behind with 10 million followers is South African Cricket player AB de Villiers.

"The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah comes third with 5.9 million followers.



