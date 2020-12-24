Somizi celebrates his 48th birthday with Vusi Nova

Multi-talented SA celebrity, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, celebrated his 48th birthday recently, and among the festivities was his best friend, musician Vusi Nova. Somizi and Vusi have been the talk of the Twitter streets for being “unusually” close over the last few months, leaving Twitter puzzled about his relationship with his husband, Mohale. Now, Vusi posted a video on Instagram of him in a very celebratory mood. In the video Vusi dances along while showing off a birthday cake he bought for Somizi. In the caption he wrote: “Celebrating the realist.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by #yibanathi (@vusinova1) Tweeps are asking why Vusi bought Somizi a birthday cake, when Mohale already got him one.

Tweeps went as far as comparing both the cakes to see which is better.

Comments in the thread led to Vusi’s cake winning, with fans saying it was simple yet beautiful, while others suggested that the cake Mohale got was flashy and looked more like a billboard.

@mthoko_shange said: “I see goldigging tendencies on that 2nd frame“.

I see goldigging tendencies on that 2nd frame pic.twitter.com/geNirJss6x — Introvert.⁰⁶/¹⁹ (@mthoko_shange) December 24, 2020

@KutlwanoPrince2 said “I see Vusi Nova being the second wife next year and Mzansi magic doing a reality show on them. Should I go deeper??“

I see Vusi Nova being the second wife next year and Mzansi magic doing a reality show on them



Should I go deeper?? pic.twitter.com/RSYq0gk53j — @Kay_Left_Eye (@KutlwanoPrince2) December 24, 2020

@Ketura60201995 said: “I'm with Mohale. I really don't like what is happening to him. You should never compete with anyone for when coming to your spouse“.

I'm with Mohale🥺🥺I really don't like what is happening to him. You should never compete with anyone for when coming to your spouse💔💔 — Ketura🇿🇦 (@Ketura60201995) December 24, 2020

@Ndu04953355 said: “Vusi Nova's cake is full of love but Mohale's is so materialistic“.

Vusi Nova's cake is full of love but Mohale's is so materialistic — Ndu (@Ndu04953355) December 24, 2020

Here are some other videos of Somgaga’s special day.