Somizi claps back at homophobic comment asking Mohale how they have sex

It seems that not a day goes by without homophobes having something to say about Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung and Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo’s relationship. This time around it was someone who was intrusive about what they do in the bedroom. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mohale posting a cute picture of himself and his husband wearing short shorts, captioning the post “It’s the legs for me”. However, a troll felt the need to ask how they have sex and said: “I'm a little confused here. Between the two of you, who f**** who here?“ Somizi responded: “ It's simple. Just tell us who you want to f*** you between the two of us. Because this dumb question you're asking isn't going to get you anywhere … and dont tell me ur straight coz no straight smart guy wud be so invested in homosexual sex life … pls dont choose me as u can see the type of guys I'm into.“

it's simple bafo isho ukuthi ufuna ukubhejwa hubani Phakathi kwethu.....ngoba lesende olibuzayo alizukwisa ndawo.....and dont tell me ur straight coz no straight smart guy wud be so invested in homosexual sex life.....pls dont choose me as u can see the type of guys I'm into — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) September 13, 2020

This is not the first time the “Idols SA” judge has spoken out against homophobes.

Last month, he fired a stinging clap back to those he said spew hate on his relationship.

The “Dinner at Somizi’s”star was referring to cisgender heterosexual men who he said were touched by his relationship with his husband.

Taking to Twitter, Somizi shared a post he wrote on his Facebook page in which he suggests that some men who question his relationship secretly want him.

“Closed letter to the so(called) straight guys who are always touched by my relationship … they know themselves … this is not to all guys but bayazazi abazifuna next to me secretly but instead of saying it they choose to spew hate,” he said.

In his post, he said it seemed like people obsessed with his relationship were waiting to fill Mohale’s place.

He asked, “what is the obsession with my relationship with Mohale my husband … from ’straight guys’, they’re touched man … you would swear they’re waiting for us to break up and fill his place … f*** it’s annoying”.

“I’d be worried if I was a lady dating a guy who is so invested in a homosexual relationship.”