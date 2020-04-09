Somizi claps back at trolls questioning Mohale's career

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has hit back at those who have questioned his husband's career. The media personality uploaded a picture on Twitter of his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo, working from home. In the picture Mohale is seen sitting at a desk and writing notes on a piece of paper.

A Twitter user replied to the post saying, "What does he do for a living kana?"

The "Idols SA" judge hit back saying, "He is a CEO of a company called Glam Troupe....and a few other things babe....check his bio for more info.....I hope I answered well".

Many people praised Somizi's response and called him the best husband ever.

This is not the first time social media users and fans have questioned what Mohale does for a living or what gifts he buys for Somizi and what his intentions are.

In October last year, Mohale posted a picture of himself with 100 red roses he received from Somizi to celebrate being married for 100 hours.

Mohale shared a snap of the flowers on his Twitter account, but soon faced questions about whether he would do the same for his husband.

At the time Mohale responded saying "Tsek".