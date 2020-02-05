Barely a week after his white wedding Somizi Mhlongo has set the record straight after his friend Cassper Nyovest got dragged on social media for not adhering to the colour theme.
In their wedding invites, Somizi and Mohale asked that their guests wear all white and red bottoms (Christian Louboutin shoes) for the extravagant event. The local rapper showed up to the wedding in a grey jacket, grey shoes, black pants and a black shirt.
This didn't go down well with Twitter and the "Tito Mboweni" rapper was put on blast. To set the record straight, Somizi posted a video to Twitter explaining why Nyovest didn't wear the required colours.