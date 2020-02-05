Somizi defends his friend Cassper Nyovest for not sticking to wedding colour theme









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram Barely a week after his white wedding Somizi Mhlongo has set the record straight after his friend Cassper Nyovest got dragged on social media for not adhering to the colour theme. In their wedding invites, Somizi and Mohale asked that their guests wear all white and red bottoms (Christian Louboutin shoes) for the extravagant event. The local rapper showed up to the wedding in a grey jacket, grey shoes, black pants and a black shirt. This didn't go down well with Twitter and the "Tito Mboweni" rapper was put on blast. To set the record straight, Somizi posted a video to Twitter explaining why Nyovest didn't wear the required colours.

"One of my closest friends, Cassper Nyovest, he got some flack for coming to the wedding dressed in a different colour to the theme. I just want to say that it was not his fault at all. It was my fault," said the reality TV star.

"So what happened is that I requested him to come perform at the wedding over the phone. When he agreed to perform, I did not hand over the information to the wedding planners so that they can send all the information that they sent to all the other guests. I was just communicating with him at the time, and whatever," he continued.

Apparently, when Nyovest arrived at the venue, security gave him a hard time and confusion ensued. Somizi thought it important to clear up the mess and even had Nyovest post the video to his Twitter account.

Now that the dust has settled on the matter, the rapper can enjoy the success of his new single and music video, "Good For That."