Somizi faces backlash for his comments about 'Date My Family' bachelor

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung landed in hot water on Sunday after he shared his thoughts about the Date My Family (DMF) bachelor. While the country went through the first weekend during the lockdown, weekend reality TV entertainment provided a much-needed escapism. Date My Family is one of the shows that always trends when it airs and tweeps love sharing their thoughts about the suitor and their family. However, the Somizi and Mohale: The Union star's comments about Mbulelo did not sit well with many viewers. He said: "Shud I tell the ladies on #datemyfamily or wait for u fam to do the honors.....about mbulelo I mean."

Shud I tell the ladies on #datemyfamily or wait for u fam to do the honors.about mbulelo I mean — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 29, 2020

Somizi was insinuating that Mbulelo wasn't being honest regarding his sexuality and implying the might be gay or on the down low.

Tweeps didn't appreciate his post with many users sharing disappointment of trying to out someone as a prominent member of the LGBTQI+ community in the country.

Please stop questioning

other people's sexualities.#DateMyFamily — 🌈I follow back. (@Pk_Gaethijwe) March 29, 2020

How you choose to present your gender has nothing to do with your sexuality. You can be a tomboyish female and still be into men. — AusVee💫 (@VarietymO) March 29, 2020

Why can't mbulelo just be feminine as well — Thapelo.R (@_molini_t) March 29, 2020

Profiling someone based on their demeanor is dangerous. It’s sad coming from such a prominent person like you though. If it walks like a duck and talk like a duck DOES NOT mean it’s a duck. Your assertion is sad! 🤕 — Ivan Mkhomazi (@ivanarish) March 29, 2020

This is dissapointing coming from a prominent member of the LGBTQ community. Sexually profiling people Somizi isn't cool. You are promoting homophobia and stigma towards it. — Bomi Feminist Shinga (@BomiShinga) March 29, 2020

This comes after Somgaga came to AKA's defence when the rapper faced backlash from the LGBTQI+ community for calling Cassper Nyovest a "moffie" as an insult.