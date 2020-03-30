EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Somizi faces backlash for his comments about 'Date My Family' bachelor

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 56m ago

Share this article:

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung landed in hot water on Sunday after he shared his thoughts about the Date My Family (DMF) bachelor. 

While the country went through the first weekend during the lockdown, weekend reality TV entertainment provided a much-needed escapism. 

Date My Family is one of the shows that always trends when it airs and tweeps love sharing their thoughts about the suitor and their family. 

However, the Somizi and Mohale: The Union star's comments about Mbulelo did not sit well with many viewers. 

He said: "Shud I tell the ladies on #datemyfamily  or wait for u fam to do the honors.....about mbulelo I mean."

Somizi was insinuating that Mbulelo wasn't being honest regarding his sexuality and implying the might be gay or on the down low. 

Tweeps didn't appreciate his post with many users sharing disappointment of trying to out someone as a prominent member of the LGBTQI+ community in the country.

This comes after Somgaga came to AKA's defence when the rapper faced backlash from the LGBTQI+ community for calling Cassper Nyovest a "moffie" as an insult. 
Date My Family

Share this article:

Related Articles