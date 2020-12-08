Somizi flies back to Joburg to care for a sick Vusi Nova

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motuang has had to fly back to Johannesburg to take care of musician and BFF, Vusi Nova. Somizi took to Instagram to let his followers know that his musician bestie had a stomach bug. He let them know that he needed to fly back to the city of gold to take care of Vusi. Posting screenshot pictures of a video call with Vusi, Somizi said: “Can someone tell this one that I’m his best friend, not his mother… he is such a crybaby when sick and now I have to fly back to Joburg coz he has a minor stomach whatever hayi suka maan”. See below:

This week the duo made headlines when Somizi hit back at social media users who questioned Vusi’s sexuality.

Somizi took aim at social media trolls with some strong words.

This comes after he was dragged for using a troll's financial position against him in a clap back.

Somizi posted a video to explain himself regarding his “hurtful” clap back and how trolls who set out to offend celebrities need to know celebs are also capable of trolling back.

The “Dinner At Somizi’s“ star and his musician BFF, Vusi Nova, trended last week after he posted a picture of the duo quaffing champagne while wearing champagne coloured gowns.

Twitter users focused on Vusi's sexuality, which led to Somizi coming to his defence with a “money-related” clap back.

A tweep questioned Vusi's sexuality on Somizi's picture, and the cooking enthusiast clapped back by referring to the tweep's “tekateking bank account”.

His clap back — deemed as unnecessarily personal and irrelevant by tweeps — landed Somizi on the trends list.

Somizi told trolls where to get off and emphasised that if trolls want to offend celebs, they need to keep the same energy when the celebs clap back.

“I'm sure I am speaking for a lot of people, especially in the public space, that there are certain cyberbullies — especially on Twitter.