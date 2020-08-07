Somizi gets it right more than a decade later

Much loved SA celebrity Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, has admitted that he has been singing a well known song wrong for more than a decade. Somizi took to Instagram where he shared a video letting his fans and followers know that he’s been singing the lyrics to “Sarafina’s” “Zibuyile Emasisweni” wrong, even though he was a part of the “Sarafina” stage play for five years. A shirtless Somizi made the video while moisturising his eyes. He captioned it: “English never loved me from day one”. “So there’s a song I was singing this morning and I thought, all along I’ve been singing the wrong lyrics. It was from ’Sarafina’ the stage play. It was the opening song and I did ’Sarafina’ for five years. We travelled all over the world, Asia, America, Europe, you name it, Australia,” said Somizi before breaking out into the song.

He then admitted that throughout the five years he confidently sang “I was born in the village Where the cows go crazy” instead of “I was born in the village Where the cows go grazing”.

In true Somizi spirit he laughed at himself before saying “And I’m sure I’m not the only one”.

His fans laughed along with him while others asked how did he finally realise he’d been singing it wrong.

Mila_shasha said: “I don't blame you though😂😂😂😂”.

Tshepisomothibe said: “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂but look at you now a whole talent OKSAALAAYOOO. 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

Theeegurll said: “Hayi shame my favorite person 😍”.

Rie.lentless said: “SomSom😂 hahahahahha how did you figure the correct lyric?”