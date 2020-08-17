Somizi hits back at cishet men ‘touched by his relationship’

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has fired a stinging clap back to those he said spew hate on his relationship. The “Dinnet at Somiz’s”star was specifically referring to cisgender heterosexual men who he said are touched by his relationship with his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Taking to Twitter, Somizi shared a post he wrote on his Facebook page in which he suggests that some men who question his relationship secretly want him. “Closed letter to the so(called) straight guys who are always touched by my relationship....they know themselves.....this is not to all guys but bayazazi abazifuna next to me secretly but instead of saying it they choose to spew hate,” he said. In his post, the Idols SA judge said that it seemed like people obsessed with his relationship were waiting to fill Mohale’s place.

“Maybe you can balance we quick...what is the obsession with my relationship with Mohale my husband...from “straight guys”, they’re touched man...you would swear they’re waiting for us to break up and fill his place...f*ck it’s annoying.

“I’d be worried if I was a lady dating a guy who is so invested in a homosexual relationship”, said Somizi’s post.

Closed letter to the so straight guys who are always touched by my relationship......they know themselves.....this is not to all guys but bayazazi abazifuna next to me secretly but instead of saying it they choose to spew hate.....RIP pic.twitter.com/Huegmdzcz4 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 15, 2020

Many of Somizi’s followers agreed with him and told the star not to be concerned by what people said.

This is not the first time Somizi has defended his relationship or addressed the hate both him and Mohale receive.

Earlier this year he defended Mohale when Twitter users suggested that Mohale does not work and is using Somizi for his money.