Somizi Mhlongo among the big names returning in Metro FM revamped line up

The radio industry is undergoing a shake-up with the annual revamp usually taking place around this time of year. Among them is “Metro FM” that is gearing up for the big move on April 3.

The country’s largest commercial radio station has recently announced its line up change and we share the latest details of who goes where. Siya Mhlongo will head up the station’s new pre-breakfast show called “Command Your Day”, which will broadcast on Mondays to Fridays from 5am – 6am. Sabelo Mtshali, known as DJ Sabby, is the new host of “Metro FM Breakfast”, and he will be joined by Kandice “Kandice Kardash” Coulsen.

The show, broadcast weekdays from 6am - 9am, promises to be high energy, fast-paced and engaging. Khutso Theledi takes over “The Bridge” from Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 12pm and he will be joined by Somizi Mhlongo, who is making a comeback to the station and will contribute to the popular “Ask a Man” segment. Fans were chuffed over the news of Mhlongo’s return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) The station announced Faith Mangope as the new host of “Metro FM Talk” from Monday to Thursday 7pm - 9pm. Mangope is a highly experienced broadcaster, entrepreneur and businesswoman. The soon-to-be-launched digital offering “Metro FM Off-Air” will be presented by Ayabonga Cawe and will flight once a week. Paul Mtirara returns to the station for the programme “Let’s Talk About It”, which will broadcast from Mondays to Thursdays from 9pm -12am.

Metro FM welcomes DJ Le Soul as she joins Ryan the DJ on “The Urban Beat”, Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm -12am. Pretty Ngwenya, fresh from Vow Radio, will be taking over the early weekend breakfast show called “The Lift” on Saturdays and Sundays 3am - 6am. The “Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good” with hosts Mat Elle and Mhlongo, every Saturday between 6am and 9am promises to deliver the freshest in entertainment, lifestyle, sports, food and community-focused projects.