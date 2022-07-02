Somizi Mhlongo brings the honey and high energy to the Afrotainment marquee

The excitement levels continue to soar as more celebs make their arrivals at Hollywoodbets Durban July at the Greyville racecourse. The Afrotainment marquee is known for being one of the elite marquees and DJ Tira said: “Definitely keeping up with that this year. We’ve set up a very, very beautiful marquee. We made sure that we have an outdoor area where people can enjoy the beautiful weather that Durban has.

Story continues below Advertisement

“And we have the got the indoors, which is more exclusive, more beautiful, just to take things right to the top. And, of course, the dress code for Afrotainment is always on point.” As for staying true to the “Show me the Honey” theme, he said they definitely touched on that gold and black.

He added: “We have the best lineup you can think of. Obviously, hosted by Somizi (Mhlongo), who just got here. We’ve got Daliwonga, we’ve got Zulu Deep. We’ve got an amazing line-up. Everybody is gonna be here.” DJ Tira Guests are spoilt for choice with the buffet menu, sushi, coffee and, of course, alcoholic beverages.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, an exuberant Somizi said: “It is amazing to be back. I think for me, personally, it is the same as everyone else, it is a beacon of hope. It brings so much joy and gives so much hope that not all hope is lost. We are very grateful for life more than anything else. We have made it. “There was a point where we thought this will never ever happen again. And here we are breathing, still living, alive, that’s the most important part.” As for his outfit, he laughed and admitted: “I was very lazy. I went very literal, honey and bees. And that’s it. The headpiece is from Anita Ferreira in Johannesburg and then the entire design is by my stylist Obakeng. He made it from scratch.”

Story continues below Advertisement

That high energy of will no doubt manifest in his hosting today. He said: I’m bringing positivity, I'm bringing gold, I’m bringing wealth, I’m bringing africa.”