Somizi Mhlongo calls for a worthy opponent to step into the ring

Multi-talented media personality, Somizi Mhlongo is ready for a fight.
The “Idol’s” judge showed off his boxing skills in a short Instagram video - and looks pretty good at it.
In the video captioned: “@casspernyovest im in”, Somizi said he was ready and whoever was up for the challenge must hit him up.
“I'm up for the challenge. Whoever is ready let me know ... Cassper ... those who belong here [in the ring] know themselves.” he said.
This comes hot on the heels of Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq’s Celeb City exhibition fight held at Sun City over the past weekend.
Celebrity boxing matches have created a craze with fans already giving their suggestions as to who they would like to see in the boxing ring next.
On the night of the boxing match at Sun City, rapper Big Zulu said he wanted to be next but no one was willing to challenge the “Mali Eningi” hitmaker.
However, spicy fans commented on Somizi’s post and gave recommendations as to who the cookbook author should fight.
@molokospotted suggested that Somizi should fight his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.
“For the ring I think you should challenge Mohale and settle that divorce officially and professionally in the ring, he's your best rival so far #Boxing,” said @molokospotted.
Other names that were thrown into the hat were Somizi’s best friend and singer, Vusi Nova, YouTuber and reality star, Lasizwe Dambuza, actor and television host Moshe Ndiki and even actor and TV personality, Siv Ngesi.