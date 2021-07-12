Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung calls South Africans a 'disgrace' following riots

“Idols SA” judge and television host Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung expressed his dismay at the ongoing riots, labelling South Africans as a “disgrace”. Looting, theft, property damage, torching of malls and trucks, and other criminal activities are the order of the day in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It is alleged that the public violence outburst has been sparked by the recent imprisonment of the former president of South Africa Jacob Zuma, but it seems criminals are taking advantage of the situation. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Metro FM presenter called out criminals who are fronting as Jacob Zuma protesters. “If this is the South Africa that we have all been dreaming about ... count me out,” says Somizi.

“What is happening right now in KZN and Gauteng, the looting in the name of being former president Zuma's supporters ... No, that's not the way to go ... Something needs to be done asap,” Somizi posted. The Dinner At Somizi's star also lambasted the police for not acting as aggressively as they did during the Wits students protests, in March, where a passer-by was shot in the crossfire and many students were injured. “When students were rioting peacefully, all over the county, they were shot with rubber bullets, some were shot using live ammunition ... water cannons were used,” recalled the star.

The star also condemned the “barbaric” acts of violence. “Who is going to suffer ... This is self-inflicted poverty and we are sitting comfortably in our own homes watching ... When some of us might survive all of this, the majority are going to suffer. We need to do something. What's happening now is utter rubbish ... Let call it what is it ... it's barbaric, even animals don't behave as we do right now,” says Somizi. He continues: “There is no excuse. Whether Zuma is innocent or guilty, I don't care, if this is how you show support ... futs**”.

The star urged the authorities put measures in place to stop the riots, before the entire country burned to the ground. "Something needs to be done. South Africa is going to burn ... what an unproud moment to be South African right now!" Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday, as violence and looting continue to spread across KZN and Gauteng, amid calls for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.