Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung claps back at claims that Vusi Nova should 'come out'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has once again taken aim at homophobia with what he calls the "obsession' with people’s sexuality. A raging debate ensued after Somizi posted a string of pictures of himself with musician and one of his best friends, Vusi Nova. A Twitter user responded to the post, claiming Vusi was “stubborn” and needed to “come out”, suggesting that the singer was gay but was afraid to say so. Somizi hit back and asked what the obsession was with other people's sexuality, and said Vusi was content with himself. “Angilwi ngiyabuza, what's the obsession with other people's sexuality? It's as if the answers will improve a certain aspect of your life, or as if it makes one feel better about themselves if they out someone else. Trust me, he is content and I hope you are too and enjoy your life.”

angilwi ngiyabuza..what's the obsession with other ppls sexuality...its as if the answers will improve a certain aspect of yo life....or as if it makes one feel better about themselves if they out someone else.....trust me he is content and I hope ur too and enjoy yo life — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 30, 2020

Another tweep weighed in, suggesting that the more people come out, the more it would encourage others to feel comfortable to do the same.

Somizi hit back at the theory, saying people should be comfortable in their own skin.

“Nah, fam. Kanti how many people should come out for people to be comfortable with themselves? And why should it take that for them to reach that point?”

He said the issue was not how many people were coming out, but rather how others dealt with their own homophobia.

“Do you think if more black people owned land racism will end? Nope. I just think people must deal with their homophobia,” said the “Idols SA” judge.

nah fam kanti how many ppl shud come out for ppl to be comfortable with themselves and why shud it take that for them to reach that point...do u think if more black ppl owned land and the world wud mean racism will end ...nope...I just think ppl must deal with their homophobia — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 30, 2020

In the latest episode of “Dinner At Somizi’s”, the star revealed that he is so close to friend Nova, that he kisses him whenever he wants to.