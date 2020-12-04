Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung dragged after defending Vusi Nova’s sexuality

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was dragged by a social media user after the star defended Vusi Nova’s sexuality. This comes after Somizi posted a picture of himself and his musician bestie lounging in spa robes and drinking champagne on Twitter. The “Idols SA” judge captioned the picture with just two words: “Just tool”. Just Tool...... pic.twitter.com/zxYnqH4y96 — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 3, 2020 A Twitter user then asked Somizi on which “team” Vusi played for, referring to the “As'phelelanga” hitmaker’s sexuality and questioning whether he was heterosexual or gay. Somizi hit back saying that he would answer if he found it necessary, however, doing so will not improve the tweep’s bank balance.

“I was gonna answer that if the answer was gonna improve yo(ur) tekateking bank balance”, he said.

i was gonna answer that if the answer was gonna improve yo tekateking bank balance — somizi somGAGA (@somizi) December 3, 2020

Another tweep then hit back at Somizi saying that he too once had a bank balance that was not healthy.

Uyalibala ukuthi you also had a tekateking bank balance looking like death. Mogwete https://t.co/TPni525l5B pic.twitter.com/07oVTeHAF4 — M A T T (@MathabaJorge) December 3, 2020

While many tweeps felt that asking Somizi about Vusi’s sexuality was inappropriate, many others felt that the star needed to stop “poverty shaming” people.

See tweets below:

Bank balance is just a possession , nothing less , and nothing more. His question remains. Y'all SA celebrities should erase this bullsh*t cr*p mindset of attacking your fans with their financial status and be in need of their support afterwards Jerr. pic.twitter.com/rMrMljGns5 — ØƦł ÐẸBłĠ BẸẠŦ$™ ❼ (@Ori_Debig_Beats) December 3, 2020

If it's just a bank balance why are they so offended? Again, how is it anyone's business what someone's sexuality is? People ask personal questions and get angry when they get personal responses.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jyAjWPYKwC — Mlungu (@GMolahloe) December 4, 2020

Just know that it cuts deep when a celeb start mentioning our tekateking bank balance, 🤣🤣🤣. pic.twitter.com/jDbprJg2kO — 🧘🏾‍♂️ Wisani West Kence 🎮 (@KenceWest) December 3, 2020

Always ready to poverty shame other people.South African celebrities and reminding their "fans" of how poor they are 😫 — LadyT 🙌 (@ThatoTheLady) December 3, 2020

So you think it’s ok for people to constantly question Vusi’s sexuality every time he’s around Somizi or all of his male friends for that matter.. don’t you think it’s tiring and as a human being he will lose his temper eventually? — Zodwa Mhlongo (@NkabsZodwa) December 4, 2020

This is not the first time Somizi has hit back at questions about Vusi’s sexuality.

In August he took aim at homophobia with what he called the "obsession' with people’s sexuality.

This was after a raging debate ensued after Somizi posted a string of pictures of himself with Vusi.

A tweep responded to the post, claiming Vusi was “stubborn” and needed to “come out”, suggesting that the singer was gay but was afraid to say so.

Somizi hit back and asked what the obsession was with other people's sexuality, and said Vusi was content with himself.

“Angilwi ngiyabuza, what's the obsession with other people's sexuality? It's as if the answers will improve a certain aspect of your life, or as if it makes one feel better about themselves if they out someone else.

“Trust me, he is content and I hope you are too and enjoy your life.”