Vusi Nova and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung dragged after defending Vusi Nova’s sexuality

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was dragged by a social media user after the star defended Vusi Nova’s sexuality.

This comes after Somizi posted a picture of himself and his musician bestie lounging in spa robes and drinking champagne on Twitter.

The “Idols SA” judge captioned the picture with just two words: “Just tool”.

A Twitter user then asked Somizi on which “team” Vusi played for, referring to the “As'phelelanga” hitmaker’s sexuality and questioning whether he was heterosexual or gay.

Somizi hit back saying that he would answer if he found it necessary, however, doing so will not improve the tweep’s bank balance.

“I was gonna answer that if the answer was gonna improve yo(ur) tekateking bank balance”, he said.

Another tweep then hit back at Somizi saying that he too once had a bank balance that was not healthy.

While many tweeps felt that asking Somizi about Vusi’s sexuality was inappropriate, many others felt that the star needed to stop “poverty shaming” people.

See tweets below:

This is not the first time Somizi has hit back at questions about Vusi’s sexuality.

In August he took aim at homophobia with what he called the "obsession' with people’s sexuality.

This was after a raging debate ensued after Somizi posted a string of pictures of himself with Vusi.

A tweep responded to the post, claiming Vusi was “stubborn” and needed to “come out”, suggesting that the singer was gay but was afraid to say so.

Somizi hit back and asked what the obsession was with other people's sexuality, and said Vusi was content with himself.

“Angilwi ngiyabuza, what's the obsession with other people's sexuality? It's as if the answers will improve a certain aspect of your life, or as if it makes one feel better about themselves if they out someone else.

“Trust me, he is content and I hope you are too and enjoy your life.”

Somizi Mhlongo

