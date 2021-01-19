Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung: 'I am not apologising for what I did'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has said that he will not apologise to the journalists he doxed after he approached for comments. It all started when Julia Madibogo of City Press approached the “Idols SA” judge for comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Responding via text to the request for comment, Somizi said: “Please make my year and write the story as I will sue the living hell out of you and your publication for this crap you are asking me….get your facts right or go join Sunday World”. He then took a screengrab of the text and posted it on his Instagram account saying “So @city_press has become a tabloid...okay...two can play that game…”, he then went on to ask his followers to dial the journalist’s number. Somizi also took aim at an editor at Sunday World, Kabelo Khumalo.

The “Somizi and Mohale: The Union“ star was approached for comment after allegations that production on his cooking show, ”Dinner at Somizi’s“, has been put on hold amidst legal proceedings instituted by Hastings Moeng.

Although he has since deleted the posts, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has called for action to be taken against the star saying he must unreservedly apologise to the journalists and the public on all his social platforms for his unbecoming behaviour.

Sanef also stated that Somizi must call on his followers to stop harassing and intimidating them.

Taking to social media, the “Dinner At Somizi’s” star posted a video where he addressed the issue and stated he would not be apologising.

“I decided to make the journalist feel what it feels like to have your privacy invaded.

“And I posted the message that she sent me on my social media and I posted it with her number and since then people are saying there must be action taken against me.

“Some of my close friends were saying I must apologise and people even went to a point where they tagged companies I work with”, he stared off by saying.

Somizi then went on to say that he received a call from one of his bosses but that did not influence him. “I’m still not sorry for what I did. I am in a place where I will do anything to protect my space.

“I don’t have a problem with my stuff being out there but I have a problem when things are not factual.

“This journalist wrote a story that my marriage is on the rocks and that I found out my husband cheated on me with a married man who has kids and I am protecting this man.

“I have no idea what she is talking about.

“I am not apologising for what I did. The only thing that I know I did wrong was to post her private number but I did that deliberately”, he said.

